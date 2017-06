Friday Fun...........

A break from the usual around here.

My last Friday Fun raised the question about Women and shaving arm pit hair etc. This week its the Guy's turn.

Shave or no shave? Manscape or all natural?

Does shaving the boys lead to more sex as video implies?

Ladies let us know how you feel also...................

Do Not Try This at Home! Pubic Burn - YouTube

Please no politics, This is Friday Fun, There are plenty of other places here for that.